Shots fired at Wolverhampton wedding party in 'reckless attack' at busy venue

The Gujurati Association in Wolverhampton, where the shots were fired. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police has launched a major investigation into the violence which erupted at around 9.30pm last night when a car is thought to have been driven up to the back of the Gujarati Association on Mander Street, before someone got out and fired shots at another car parked at the venue.

It's then thought a gun was fired back from the direction of the wedding party.

Police said nobody is believed to have been injured, but a damaged vehicle will be forensically examined.

Chief Inspector Paul Southern, of Wolverhampton Police said: "This was a totally reckless attack and it's by luck rather than by design that no one was seriously injured or killed.

"We believe there were more than 100 people at this event and it's vital that we speak to anyone who was there and who saw or recorded what happened, so that we can bring those involved to justice.

"The community will be understandably shocked and worried by what happened and we'll be carrying out extra patrols to offer reassurance today."

Officers remain at the scene today carrying out forensic and CCTV enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101 or Live Chat through its website, quoting log 4353 of 1 July.