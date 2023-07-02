Man caught four times drink drive limit on New Year's Eve narrowly avoids immediate jail term

Abid Hussain received a six-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months

Police caught Abid Hussain on Stephen Avenue, Bloxwich, on December 31 when he was at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta.

In a roadside test a level of 148 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath was recorded. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

At Walsall Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 41-year-old admitted being in charge of a vehicle when above the legal limit, driving without a valid licence and driving without insurance.

Hussain, of Thornbury Road, Walsall, was given a six-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He must also comply with a six-month alcohol treatment order and take part in up to 25 rehabilitation activity days.