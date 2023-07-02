Man caught four times drink drive limit on New Year's Eve narrowly avoids immediate jail term

Police caught Abid Hussain on Stephen Avenue, Bloxwich, on December 31 when he was at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta.
In a roadside test a level of 148 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath was recorded. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
At Walsall Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 41-year-old admitted being in charge of a vehicle when above the legal limit, driving without a valid licence and driving without insurance.
Hussain, of Thornbury Road, Walsall, was given a six-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.
He must also comply with a six-month alcohol treatment order and take part in up to 25 rehabilitation activity days.
Hussain was also banned from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay £300 costs and a £154 surcharge.