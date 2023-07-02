Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man caught four times drink drive limit on New Year's Eve narrowly avoids immediate jail term

By David StubbingsBloxwichCrimePublished:

A drink driver who was caught on New Year's Eve more than four times the limit has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term.

Abid Hussain received a six-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months
Abid Hussain received a six-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months

Police caught Abid Hussain on Stephen Avenue, Bloxwich, on December 31 when he was at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta.

In a roadside test a level of 148 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath was recorded. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

At Walsall Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 41-year-old admitted being in charge of a vehicle when above the legal limit, driving without a valid licence and driving without insurance.

Hussain, of Thornbury Road, Walsall, was given a six-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

He must also comply with a six-month alcohol treatment order and take part in up to 25 rehabilitation activity days.

Hussain was also banned from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay £300 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Crime
News
Bloxwich
Walsall
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News