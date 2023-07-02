Notification Settings

Lidl staff attacked by man 'armed with knife' before public help detain suspect

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested after staff from a Lidl store were attacked by a suspected shoplifter armed with a knife.

The incident took place at a Lidl store in Winson Green. Photo: Google
Police were called to the Dudley Road store in Winson Green, Birmingham, just after 12.30pm on Sunday.

Two men were said to have sustained injuries to their hands as a result of the attack, with one requiring hospital treatment.

The suspect was detained by staff with help from shoppers.

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested in connection to the incident on suspicion of wounding and possession of a knife.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police, said: "We were called to Lidl on Dudley Road in Winson Green just after 12.30pm today after a suspected shoplifter armed with a knife attacked staff.

"Two men were left with cuts to their hands, but only one required hospital treatment.

"The suspect was detained by staff with help from members of the public.

"A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and possession of a knife and has been taken to hospital.

"Witnesses should get in touch via Live Chat on our website or via 101, quoting log 1731 of July 2."

