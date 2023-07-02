Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jailed: Banned van driver had cocaine worth £1 million van when stopped on M6

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

A disqualified driver caught with cocaine in his van worth more than £1 million has been jailed.

Sukhchain Dale has been jailed for more than seven years. Photo: West Midlands Police
Sukhchain Dale has been jailed for more than seven years. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police stopped Sukhchain Dale on the northbound carriageway of the M6 on May 27.

They then found 25kg of cocaine in the Ford Transit and arrested the 36-year-old from Showell Lane, Lower Penn.

On Monday Dale was jailed for seven years and four months at Birmingham Crown Court.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Drugs ruin lives and lead to further crime within our communities.

"We're now running Operation Target in a tough stance against a range of serious offences – from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud.

"Officers are using local intelligence, seizing goods, carrying out warrants and targeting suspects as part of the ongoing operation."

A charge of driving whilst disqualified was dropped.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Birmingham
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News