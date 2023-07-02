Jailed: Banned van driver had cocaine worth £1 million van when stopped on M6

Sukhchain Dale has been jailed for more than seven years. Photo: West Midlands Police

Police stopped Sukhchain Dale on the northbound carriageway of the M6 on May 27.

They then found 25kg of cocaine in the Ford Transit and arrested the 36-year-old from Showell Lane, Lower Penn.

On Monday Dale was jailed for seven years and four months at Birmingham Crown Court.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Drugs ruin lives and lead to further crime within our communities.

"We're now running Operation Target in a tough stance against a range of serious offences – from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud.

"Officers are using local intelligence, seizing goods, carrying out warrants and targeting suspects as part of the ongoing operation."