'Extremely rare' turtles stolen from Dudley Zoo in 'targeted' theft

The Coahuilan Box Turtles have been stolen from their exhibit at Dudley Zoo

Keepers discovered that the Coahuilan Box Turtles were missing from their exhibit at the Reptile House at the attraction on Saturday morning.

The turtles, which are both male, were on loan to the zoo from Birmingham-based Manor Exotics as part of a breeding programme.

The pair are said to be easily identifiable, with a spokesperson for Manor Exotics saying there were "virtually none in the UK".

One measures around 15cm long while the other is around 17cm.

A spokesperson for Dudley Zoo and Castle, said: "We believe this to be a targeted theft as we’re the only zoo collection in the country to hold the endangered aquatic species, so we understand how rare they are.

"We are incredibly concerned about their welfare. They’re a small exotic reptile species, native to Mexico, which spends most of the time in the water. They require specialist care and it is essential we get them back.

"The exhibit is accessed from the front public corridor and staff found the lock had been damaged. We’ve launched a full review of security in the Reptile House and have already started installing additional bolts alongside the window locks and will manually staff the area until this work has been completed."

Manor Exotics has urged anyone offered the turtles or who sees them advertised to call police.