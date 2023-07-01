Three arrested after witnesses report hearing gunshots in early hours of the morning

Witnesses report hearing gunshots on Alum Rock Road in the early hours of the morning. Photo: Google.

Police received reports of disorder on Alum Rock Road in Saltley, Birmingham, at around 3.15am.

Several men fled the scene in a number of cars as officers arrived. Officers stopped two cars leaving the scene, one in Overpool Road and a second in Jackson Road.

Three men have been arrested from these vehicles.

A 23-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and possession of a firearm.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A 28-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

All three men remain in custody for questioning. At this stage, no-one is believed to have been injured.

Chief Inspector Mark Lacey, from Birmingham local policing area, said: “Nobody should be woken up by the sound of gunshots, so we understand this is incredibly worrying for local people living and working in the area.

“We want to be clear – guns do not belong on the streets of Birmingham. We’ve got three men in custody and we’ll continue to work tirelessly to catch those carrying lethal weapons.

“We still have officers at the scene on Alum Rock Road, which is being reviewed by our specialist units and forensic teams.