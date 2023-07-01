Wombourne teenager charged with murder of 'passionate and loving' footballer at apartment party

Ashley Day was murdered in Digbeth on Thursday.

Gurveer Bhandal, 18, of Giggetty Lane in Wombourne, is accused of killing Ashley Day and possessing a bladed article.

The tragedy unfolded at an apartment in Bradford Street, Digbeth just after 6am on Thursday.

The apartment was being used as a venue for a party which had been advertised through social media platforms, and police are continuing to appeal for people who were there or saw what happened to come forward.

Today, Ashley’s family said: “Ashley was a very well-mannered and loving boy. He was very passionate about football and excelled at Newport football academy.

“He had a great love for music. He’d just been accepted to study sports science at Brunel University and was very excited to start later this year.

“He was a great big brother and protector to his mum, younger brother, and his family.

“Anyone who knew him will tell you how he exuded joy and happiness and always wanted the best for everybody.

“His smile was infectious and his sense of humour was out of this world. Our hearts are bleeding for our model son.”

Bhandal was charged last night and will appear before city magistrates today.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, leading the investigation, said: “We are supporting Ashley’s family at this awful time

"While we have now charged a man with this murder, we believe there may still be people who may have information, photographs or videos of the party and incident.

“We ask that anyone present come forward to provide us with information about the event."

Two other people arrested as part of the investigation have been released and will face no further action.

Anyone with information can submit information to a dedicated online portal, or contact police by calling 101 quoting log number 576 of 29 June.