Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lorry driver more than double the alcohol limit avoids ban

By David StubbingsDudleyCrimePublished:

A lorry driver who was more than double the drink drive limit has avoided being banned from the road.

A breath test showed John Short was more than double the drink drive limit
A breath test showed John Short was more than double the drink drive limit

John Short was at the wheel of a Mercedes dropside lorry on Regent Drive, Tividale, on March 11.

At breath test showed he had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

At Walsall Magistrates Court last Friday the 42-year-old admitted being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal limit for alcohol and obstructing or resisting a police officer.

Short, of no fixed address, had 10 points put on his licence but escaped a driving ban.

He was also fined £162 and ordered to pay £300 costs and a £65 surcharge.

In total he must pay £527.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Oldbury
Sandwell
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News