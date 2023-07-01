Lorry driver more than double the alcohol limit avoids ban

A breath test showed John Short was more than double the drink drive limit

John Short was at the wheel of a Mercedes dropside lorry on Regent Drive, Tividale, on March 11.

At breath test showed he had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

At Walsall Magistrates Court last Friday the 42-year-old admitted being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal limit for alcohol and obstructing or resisting a police officer.

Short, of no fixed address, had 10 points put on his licence but escaped a driving ban.

He was also fined £162 and ordered to pay £300 costs and a £65 surcharge.