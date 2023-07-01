'Cloned' car crashes into houses and gas main as police hunt suspected drug dealer

The cloned Audi after it crashed in Wombourne. Photo: @RoadPolicing

Officers from Staffordshire Police spotted the grey Audi A3 on Friday evening and started pursuing it.

Shortly afterwards, at around 10pm, the car crashed on Giggetty Lane in Wombourne, at the junction with Planks Lane, hitting two houses and a gas main.

Officers from Staffordshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said: "Immediate area evacuated while we worked with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to make the area safe.

"We deployed our drone with in three minutes of the crash but the driver evaded capture.

"Plenty of forensics from the car to identity the driver, along with his drug-dealing phone.