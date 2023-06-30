Young man stabbed to death was at party advertised on social media, police say

Police say the murder happened in an apartment in Bradford Street, Digbeth. Photo: Google.

The young man was stabbed in an apartment in Bradford Street, Digbeth, just after 6am.

An 18-year-old man remains in custody but police believe that there were a number of people who were at the apartment or nearby at the time of the murder.

The case's Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, said: "The apartment was being used as a venue for a party which had been advertised through social media platforms.

"We believe that a large amount of people either attended the party or had their attention drawn to the noise and large presence there.

"We believe people may have information, photographs or videos of the party and incident. We ask that anyone present come forward to provide us with information about the event. Also for the public to send in any media that may assist.

"We are supporting the victim's family who are understandably devastated at the loss of their loved one in such tragic circumstances and our thoughts remain firmly with them. We need to fully understand the circumstances that led to this young man's death."

A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed pending further enquiries.

West Midlands Police has created an online portal where people can leave information and any footage that they may have taken.

You can access the MIPP portal here: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ22L22-PO1.

Anyone with information can access the portal or they can contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 quoting log number 576 of 29/6/23.