Officers use drones and dogs to tackle bad behaviour in parks

By Deborah HardimanBirminghamCrimePublished:

Police drones took to the skies as part of an operation to crack down on anti-social behaviour in a community.

The dog unit in Mere green
Officers were visiting parks in the Mere Green area of Sutton Coldfield with hi-tech gear and a dog unit after residents complained that they had seen a rise in issues with groups of young people.

West Midlands Police said it wanted to make sure that everyone feels safe to use the parks over the summer.

On Thursday the local policing teams spoke to groups of young people and dog walkers.

"We were pleased to say that there were no reports of anti-social behaviour and we will be conducting regular patrols over the summer," the force website stated.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

