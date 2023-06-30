Officers use drones and dogs to tackle bad behaviour in parks

Officers were visiting parks in the Mere Green area of Sutton Coldfield with hi-tech gear and a dog unit after residents complained that they had seen a rise in issues with groups of young people.
West Midlands Police said it wanted to make sure that everyone feels safe to use the parks over the summer.
On Thursday the local policing teams spoke to groups of young people and dog walkers.
"We were pleased to say that there were no reports of anti-social behaviour and we will be conducting regular patrols over the summer," the force website stated.