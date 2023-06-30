Witness in house party murder trial tells jury 'I didn't see a knife'

Rommell Holding, 32, who was known by the nicknames ‘Scorps’ and ‘Kizzy’, died a fortnight after being stabbed twice at a property in Newbury Lane in Oldbury, on September 11 last year.
A witness in the case of a man accused of murdering a 32-year-old in a row over whether a woman was single told jurors he did not see a knife.
