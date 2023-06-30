Man jailed for smashing up front room in feuding families' revenge attack

WOLVERHAMPTON ALAN FOGARASY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 15/02/18.GV Wolverhampton Crown Court . Stock picture Wolverhampton Crown Court..

Mohammed Rehman, 21, Shafiq Ur Rehman, 18, and a youth invaded the terraced house in Lewis Street, Birchills, in Walsall, armed with weapons including a machete and a baseball bat on April 8, 2021.

A sentencing hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court, sitting at the magistrates court on Thursday, heard how the defendants kicked in the front door before entering and smashing up a TV and ornaments at about 8.30pm. When the female householder arrived home a short time later she was punched in the face.

Prosecuting barrister Stephan Kolodynski said Mohammed Rehman's car had been damaged earlier that same evening and that it was a case of "revenge" linked to a feud between families.

Rehman, a carer from Walsall, and the youth had denied offences of assault and burglary together with others with intent to cause unlawful damage, but both were found guilty following a trial in January.

Mitigating barrister Mr Lewis Perry said Mohammed Rehman was of low risk of re-offending and asked the court to give him a community sentence.

But District Judge Adrian Lower, sitting as a recorder, jailed him for four years. The 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age was sentenced to a 12-month youth rehabilitation order. Both were also made subject to indefinite restraining orders meaning they must not contact the victim in any way.

They must pay the victims' surcharge. There was no order for compensation or costs.