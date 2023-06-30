Notification Settings

Sheep decapitated with sword in horror attack in field before bodies taken

By Eleanor Lawson

Four sheep have been beheaded in a horrifying attack at a farm.

The horrifying attacks took place in a field off Warbage Lane in Dodford. Photo: Google.
The attacks happened between 8.30pm on Thursday, June 22, and midday the following day in a field off.

Attackers got into a farmer's field and appear – due to the clean nature of the cut – to have cut off the animals’ heads with some kind of sword.

The distraught farmer at Warbage Lane in Dodford, near Bromsgrove, found four of his ewes' heads in the field, but the bodies of the rare-breed sheep were taken.

Three other ewes were stolen while another ewe died due to the stress of the ordeal.

West Mercia Police have condemned the horrifying attack and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area.

Specialist rural crime officers attended the scene and local officers are increasing their patrols in the area.

Inspector Richard Field said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, as well as from anyone who has been offered cheap meat for sale.

"There are potential health risks of consuming meat which isn’t from reputable sources."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Scott on 07870 160860, email details to connor.scott@westmercia.police.uk or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

West Mercia Police says it has invested heavily in the prevention of rural crimes, especially those against the wildlife.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

