Force says welcome to forty new trainee detectives

The trainee detectives

All were taken on after completing a 13-week national course and were among more than 200 new officers drawn from England and Wales forces.

The Police Now’s National Detective Programme academy course included training in core policing skills, knowledge required for complex investigative work taught in a mix of practical and classroom-based sessions led by experienced sergeants, field training shifts with response teams and criminal investigation departments.

Officers also sat the challenging National Investigators’ Exam and achieved a higher-than-average first-time pass rate of 75 per cent compared to the national average of 59 per cent.

They now move on to a two-year training and development programme and will play an integral part in solving cases and supporting victims of crime across the West Midlands. On completion they will attain the Professionalising Investigation Programme Level 2 (PIP2) qualification.

West Midlands Police Trainee Detective Constable Michelle Bailey said: “I joined Police Now’s programme with no experience in policing and a background in exercise and health science. I am very passionate about helping those in need, making a positive impact upon the community and had always aspired to join the police. The Police Now National Detective Programme has provided me the opportunity to do this.

"The academy has been challenging, but also extremely enjoyable. I have mixed with a number of other individuals from many different backgrounds on the programme as well as being taught by a number of highly knowledgeable Syndicate Leads (academy trainers), many of whom have great stories to tell about their policing careers. I have built a foundation of knowledge and skills that will help me as I transition into my investigator role within force.

"Despite being a little nervous with regards to landing in force I am very much looking forward to putting everything I have learnt so far into practice and continuing to develop my policing knowledge and skills. I look forward to working alongside colleagues at West Midlands Police, learning from them and making a positive impact on the communities we serve.”

Keynote speaker at the academy's closing ceremony in June was retiring Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra, of Bedfordshire Police, said: “As I come to the end of my career - I see the future of policing. You will change policing and you will improve policing for the better.”