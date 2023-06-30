Woman jailed for killing pensioner in brutal and unprovoked hospital attack

Philomena Wilson

Philomena Wilson, known as Brenda, was at City Hospital when she launched an unprovoked assault on the 83-year-old.

At the time of the attack, on January 21, 2021, they were both patients.

As nurses and another patient came to her aid they too were attacked, receiving minor injuries. The elderly woman suffered a fractured skull and died from her injuries three weeks later on February 11.

Wilson had been admitted to hospital after being arrested for assault and wounding and initially claimed to have no memory of the events that morning when she had punched her victim repeatedly and banged her head off the floor.

But the 56-year-old from Radnor Road, Handsworth, later pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility on April 18 this year.

Today she was jailed for seven years, and will spend a further five years on licence.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the West Midlands Police's Homicide Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the elderly lady’s family after losing their loved one in such terrible circumstances.