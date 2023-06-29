Notification Settings

Trio due to stand trial accused of murdering footballer Cody Fisher stabbed to death in Boxing Day nightclub attack

By Lisa O'Brien

Three men are due to go on trial next week accused of murdering of a man who was stabbed to death at a Birmingham nightclub.

Cody Fisher
Cody Fisher, 23, died at the scene at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day last year.

The popular footballer played for a string of clubs across the Black Country and Worcestershire including Stourbridge FC.

Remy Gordon, 22, of Cofton Park Drive, Rednal; Kami Carpenter, 21, and Reegan Anderson, 18, both of no fixed address, are due to stand trial at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

The trial is due to last six weeks.

More than 25,000 people signed a petition calling on nightclubs to introduce metal detectors and bleed kits following the fatal stabbing of Redditch-born Mr Fisher.

Tributes poured in following his death, with his family saying they had been left heartbroken.

Steve Beech, from Willenhall, who was marketing manager at Stourbridge FC in 2019 when Cody played for the club, said he was a 'gifted and talented footballer'.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

