Pair jailed over brutal hammer and knife attack on pensioner in his Oldbury home

Stewart Homer and Susan Scott

A 71-year-old man was hit in the face with a hammer and stabbed, while a seven-year-old boy had a knife held against his throat during the terrifying ordeal in Oldbury.

The man was left with life-changing injuries as a result of the violent robbery in which his wife was threatened and had a necklace ripped from her person, before the masked gang fled with cash and jewellery in February 2019.

Following extensive CCTV and forensic enquiries police were able to identify Stewart Homer and Susan Scott as being two of the intruders.

They were both charged with and convicted of robbery, wounding and possessing an offensive weapon at Birmingham Crown Court.

Homer, aged 43, of Bluebell Road, Dudley, was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment and Scott, 45, of Hollywell Close, Coseley, received a 14-year jail term this week.

Detective Inspector Jacqueline Nicholson, from West Midlands Police who led the investigation, said: "This was a brutal and terrifying attack with no regard for the ages of the victims.

"The robbers used excessive violence and not only caused physical injuries but have left psychological scars.