Lay-by body murder case: Jury retires to consider verdict on woman's killer

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

The jury has retired in the case of a man who is accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in lay-by.

Jomaa Jerrare
The badly burned body of Wolverhampton mother-of-one Jomaa Jerrare was found in a lay-by by officers investigating reports of a suspicious fire in Bridgnorth Road, near Perton, on August 9, 2021.

Clive O’Connor is accused of murdering the 52-year-old before dumping her body and setting her alight.

Miss Jerrare had not been seen for several weeks before the discovery.

O’Connor, 58, of Bridge Street in Bilston, denies murdering Miss Jerrare, but admits manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Jurors in the trial, which is taking place at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, have now retired to begin their deliberations.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

