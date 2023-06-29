Shiro Lewis, formerly of Dooley Close in Willenhall, is serving jail time for his part in a conspiracy bringing heroin and cocaine into Burton-on-Trent from Birmingham between 2017 and 2018.
A drug dealer who made almost £6,000 shipping class A drugs into a Staffordshire town has been given two months to pay just £18 for his crimes.
