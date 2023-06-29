Notification Settings

Drug dealer who brought class A drugs into market town and made almost £6,000 is ordered to pay £18

Premium
By Rob Smith WillenhallCrimePublished: Comments

A drug dealer who made almost £6,000 shipping class A drugs into a Staffordshire town has been given two months to pay just £18 for his crimes.

Stafford Crown Court
Stafford Crown Court

Shiro Lewis, formerly of Dooley Close in Willenhall, is serving jail time for his part in a conspiracy bringing heroin and cocaine into Burton-on-Trent from Birmingham between 2017 and 2018.

