Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Accused killer was out of control on night of fatal stabbing, jury told

Premium
By Deborah HardimanDudleyCrimePublished:

A friend of a man who was fatally stabbed during at a house party told a jury the alleged killer was acting aggressively and out of control.

Rommell Holding was stabbed twice. Photo: West Midlands Police.
Rommell Holding was stabbed twice. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Rommell Holding, 32, who was known by the nicknames 'Scorps' and 'Kizzy' died a fortnight after being allegedly stabbed twice by Colin Phipps during a row at the property in Newbury Lane in Oldbury, on September 11 last year.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Sandwell
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News