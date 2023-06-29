Accused killer was out of control on night of fatal stabbing, jury told

Rommell Holding, 32, who was known by the nicknames 'Scorps' and 'Kizzy' died a fortnight after being allegedly stabbed twice by Colin Phipps during a row at the property in Newbury Lane in Oldbury, on September 11 last year.
A friend of a man who was fatally stabbed during at a house party told a jury the alleged killer was acting aggressively and out of control.
