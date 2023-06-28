Stamping out county lines drug dealing and tackling vehicle theft and burglaries are 'priorities' for police covering Wolverhampton

Inspector James Bird, who manages the Wolverhampton West team at West Midlands Police, said operating under a new local policing model was allowing the force to work better than ever but stressed that it was vital for communities to come forward with their concerns so that officers can take action.

Writing in a new blog, he also highlighted Operation Advance – the force's new policing operation that started in Wolverhampton last week and will eventually be rolled out across the region.

The 24-hour-operation, which aimed to mirror in one day what officers are doing on a regular basis, saw police carry out an early morning raid on a suspected chop shop.

They also carried out a road safety awareness initiative where they stopped vehicles and checked they were safe, were present at stations and metro stops in Bilston and Wolverhampton for a meet and greet session and carried out checks on six scrap metal businesses across the area.

Inspector Bird said the team had also recently been using civil order powers to obtain closure orders at properties causing issues due to anti-social behaviour, as well as highlighting the dangers of knife crime to pupils in schools.

In the new blog, he said: "Overall, our core job is to enhance community safety and well-being by establishing these strong relationships within the community, preventing crime, addressing neighbourhood concerns by being visible and being there when you need us.

"Your neighbourhood teams are made up of people from all backgrounds, cultures, ages and experiences, and not just in policing, including those who have many years of experience and knowledge, to some who are young in service who come with new ideas and knowledge, representing those communities we serve.

"Of course, the west sector of Wolverhampton is rich with a vibrant mixture of cultural diversity, and covers 11 different wards, as well as having a larger border with Staffordshire Police than other sectors of West Midlands itself.

"This creates a wide range of community priorities and we work closely across borders and sectors to tackle crime such as vehicle theft, burglary and county lines exploitation.

"You may have seen our recent intensive activity operation, Op Advance which featured a variety of initiatives and pro-active policing tactics, all in one day. This wasn’t just for one day; this is what we do everyday across our sectors.

"In the west, we have recently been using our civil order powers to obtain closure orders at locations that you have informed us are generating extensive issues regarding anti-social behaviour, working alongside other agencies and our elected officials to address what matters to you."

He added: "Neighbourhood policing is one of the most rewarding roles a police officer can undertake during their career, but we rely on you, in our communities, to inform us of what is important to you.