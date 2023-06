Gabriel Pinner admitted two charges at Cannock Magistrates Court

Gabriel Pinner appeared at Cannock Magistrates Court on Friday(23), where he admitted theft and possession of cannabis.

The court heard how the 22-year-old took a charity box containing £70.81 in Stafford on May 20. He was also found to be in possession of cannabis.

Pinner, of Mortimer Way in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, was fined £80, ordered to pay £185 costs and a £32 surcharge, leaving him with a total court bill of £297.