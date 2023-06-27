Two held on suspicion of attempted murder after teenage boy stabbed in leg in Wolverhampton

Norton Close, Penn. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police received several 999 calls about a fight involving a group on Norton Close, Penn, at around 5.20pm on Monday.

Officers arrived and put a tourniquet on the victim, which paramedics said saved the teenager’s life.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and police said his condition is no longer believed to be life-threatening.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder later in the evening.

DCI Michael Sansbury, of Wolverhampton Police, said: “This was a really serious attack which left a young man badly injured, and it was thanks to the good work of officers at the scene who applied a tourniquet that he has survived.

“We’ve made good progress with the investigation and are working hard to establish what happened and why.

“We know that this be a disturbing incident for people in the area, but we are committed to working in partnership with others to make Wolverhampton a safe city.”

Police have stepped up patrols in the area to reassure residents.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Norton Close at 5.20pm on Monday.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital."