"Sinister" drug dealer disguised drugs as sweets and chocolate to appeal to children

Some of the drugs were disguised as popular chocolate brands.

Elliot Kennedy operated a large-scale drug dealing enterprise in Witton Lodge Road, Erdington, where he packaged and shipped his drugs to customers.

Police raided the base in March 2022 and found £121,000 worth of drugs, including a large volume of edibles were made to appeal to children with packaging making them look like sweets and chocolate.

Officers also seized Mescaline, a psychadelic drug, which was disguised as tortilla chips, alongside magic mushrooms, cannabis, cocaine and MDMA.

A large volume of packaging and postage labels, including reels of international customs declaration stickers, suggesting the drugs were being shipped internationally.

Officers were able to put an end to the 34-year-old’s drug dealing operation after acting on information and obtaining a search warrant.

Elliot Kennedy disguised drugs as sweets and chocolates.

Drugs were disguised as sweets to appeal to children.

Officers from the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) had to break through a reinforced metal security door to get into the drugs base, as well as a wooden door blocked off from the inside and braced with wooden bars.

Kennedy jumped out of the bedroom window as officers broke down the doors, however following a foot chase officers quickly caught and arrested him.

The 34-year-old, of Plants Brook Road, Sutton Coldfield, pleaded guilty to 23 counts of drugs possession.

He was jailed for seven and a half years at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday (June 23).

Detective Constable Holly Percival, from ROCU, said: “This was a significant drugs supply operation, which we've now crushed and removed a prominent drug dealer from our streets.

“The drugs trade often involves the exploitation of children and the fact Kennedy was manufacturing drugs to look like sweets and chocolate shows how sinister and dangerous this operation was.