Police seize illegal bike from two children in latest successful operation against off-road riders

The seized bike

Police were told about two children riding the bike without helmets on Wreand decided it "was an accident waiting to happen".

Dudley Town Police tweeted: "Another off road bike seized by Dudley Central neighbourhood team from Wrens Nest area of Dudley.

"It was seen being ridden on a road by two children neither of them wearing helmets or protection. Thankfully it has now been seized as it was an accident waiting to happen."

Due to the constant complaints of residents about off road bikers West Midland Police have organised a force wide clampdown.

Officers have been given specialist off road bikes to give them a better chance of catching the illegal riders.

Earlier this month West Midlands Police drafted in help from the National Police Air Service to help them catch illegal riders.

Capable of flying for eight hours the plane helped police officers catch riders in Walsall borough on Sunday, June 18.

A spokesman for the National Police Air Service said: "ational Police Air Service fixed wing aircraft was deployed on a proactive tasking to support West Midlands Police in a local operation.

"NPAS has a fleet of four fixed wing aircraft, working alongside its fleet of 19 helicopters, to provide policing support to all forces across England and Wales."

The spokesman added: "With the ability to remain airborne for around eight hours, the fixed wing fleet is a valuable asset, especially when it comes to pre-planned events and prolonged policing operations."