Man aged 49 arrested after cannabis grows discovered in Brierley Hill property

Police have arrested a man after executing a raid at an address in Brierley Hill, where they discovered a small cannabis grow.
The bust took place just before 5.30am this morning at an address on Talbot Street.
A 49-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of the production and supply of class B drugs.
He has now been released on bail while enquiries continue.