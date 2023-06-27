Notification Settings

Man aged 49 arrested after cannabis grows discovered in Brierley Hill property

By Eleanor Lawson

Police have arrested a man after executing a raid at an address in Brierley Hill, where they discovered a small cannabis grow.

The bust took place just before 5.30am this morning at an address on Talbot Street.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of the production and supply of class B drugs.

He has now been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

