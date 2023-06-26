Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Town centre brought to standstill due to hit and run incident

By Adam SmithWalsallCrimePublished:

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Walsall town centre after a hit and run incident.

Stafford Street, Walsall
Stafford Street, Walsall

An Audi and a BMW crashed in Stafford Street on Thursday evening leaving one man needing hospital treatment.

The road was closed off forcing the diversion of vehicles and bus services had to be rerouted.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called following a collision between a BMW and an Audi in Stafford Street, Walsall, at around 5.45pm on Thursday (22 June).

"The driver of the BMW, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

However, the driver and passenger of the Audi disappeared before the police arrived.

The spokesman added: "It’s understood two people inside the Audi ran from the scene.

"Anyone with information is asked to get in touch quoting log 4401-220623."

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News