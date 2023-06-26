Town centre brought to standstill due to hit and run incident

Stafford Street, Walsall

An Audi and a BMW crashed in Stafford Street on Thursday evening leaving one man needing hospital treatment.

The road was closed off forcing the diversion of vehicles and bus services had to be rerouted.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called following a collision between a BMW and an Audi in Stafford Street, Walsall, at around 5.45pm on Thursday (22 June).

"The driver of the BMW, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

However, the driver and passenger of the Audi disappeared before the police arrived.

The spokesman added: "It’s understood two people inside the Audi ran from the scene.