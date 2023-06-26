Seven people deny people-smuggling conspiracy charges

Three women and four men from the Midlands and West Yorkshire denied conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law by non-EU citizens during a joint appearance before a Leicester Crown Court judge on Monday.

Those charged are: Ibrahim Razak, 40, of Groby Road, Leicester; Andreia Cruz, 36, of Belvedere Mount, Leeds; Elisabete Moreira, 40, of Streetly Road, Birmingham; Michelle Foster, 44, of Broomhill Road, Birmingham; Geoffrey Goodyear, 48, of Pattingham Road, Perton, Staffordshire; Saman Kahraman, 42, of Jervoise Street, West Bromwich; and Paul Price, 53, of Chase Terrace, Burntwood, Staffordshire.

Goodyear, Price, Razak, Cruz, Kahraman and Foster deny a count of conspiracy said to have taken place between May 31 and June 30 2018.

A second charge of the same offence denied by Razak and Moreira relates to a separate time period between September 1 and September 10 2018.