Police hunting hit-and-run driver after pedestrian knocked down and injured

The man was walking on Byron Way, Catshill, near Bromsgrove, around midday today when he was run over.

North Worcestershire Police tweeted: "We are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Byron Way in Catshill near Bromsgrove at approximately 12pm today.

"The car involved is described as a black Ford and left the area towards Blake Road. The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, required hospital treatment for his injuries."

Police say the Ford is likely to have sustained a dented bonnet.

PC Michael Smith said: “The driver clearly knows they hit a pedestrian and failed to stop at the scene of the collision – I would urge them to come forward.

"We are looking for any witnesses to the collision to come forward or anyone who was passing through the area around the time of the collision who may have dash-cam footage prior to the collision.”