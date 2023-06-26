Illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes worth £322,000 seized in the Black Country

Police seized illegal cigarettes, tobacco and disposable vapes with a retail value of around £322,000

The stashes were seized from a residential property in Walsall and a shop in Sandwell last week, as part of a crackdown on the illicit tobacco trade in the Black Country.

Walsall Trading Standards, in partnership with West Midlands Police and a specialist search dog team, swooped on the residential property in the early hours after obtaining a warrant.

An associated shop, which has not been named, was visited by Sandwell Trading Standards a few hours later.

The activity took place under Operation CeCe, which is a National Trading Standards initiative in partnership with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) to tackle the supply of illegal tobacco.

The property and shop were visited by the Trading Standards teams and the police after receiving intelligence that illegal tobacco was being supplied and sold.

The seizures from the property included 176,060 illegal cigarettes, 98.9 kg of illegal hand rolling tobacco and 782 illegal disposable vapes.

Many of the disposable vapes seized contained 9,000 puffs when the legal limit is approximately 600.

They are also thought to be attractive to children due to their colourful appearance and fruity flavours.

Sniffer dog Maggie, a highly trained cash dog, assisted the team and found £42,800 in cash.

The police also seized a large number of Tramadol prescription-only painkillers from the property.

Several sophisticated concealments were found at the shop in Sandwell containing approximately 140,000 illegal cigarettes, 4000 illegal disposable vapes and 20kg of hand rolling tobacco.

Tobacco bought on the illegal market is more likely to be the result of organised criminal activity with links to human trafficking, drugs and even terrorism.

It brings crime into the Black Country and exploits vulnerable people.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: “This is a success for us in the location and seizure of these illegal tobacco and nicotine products. Disposable vapes are appealing to children and contain as much nicotine as 40 cigarettes.

"We would like the law strengthened in relation to vapes and their appeal to young people. Too many businesses are taking advantage of the lack of proper restrictions, and we will be seeking in the coming months to highlight this to government.