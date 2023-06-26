Notification Settings

'You've Been Shamed': Alleged fly-tippers caught on camera for public to identify

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Dudley Council is sharing images of fly-tippers caught in the act by specialist surveillance cameras, in the hope members of the public can identify the culprits.

Fly-tippers spotted at Clinic Drive Car Park in Lye. Photo: Dudley Council.
Fly-tippers spotted at Clinic Drive Car Park in Lye. Photo: Dudley Council.

People on Clinic Drive in Lye and Bredon Court in Halesowen are the latest to be spotted illegally dumping their waste for others to clean up.

Pictures of the fly-tippers have now been shared on social media for residents to identify as part of Dudley Council’s You’ve Been Shamed initiative.

The images are available on the council’s website and people can report individuals they recognise anonymously.

A fly-tipper spotted in Clinic Drive, Lye. Photo: Dudley Council.
A fly-tipper spotted in Clinic Drive, Lye. Photo: Dudley Council.
A fly-tipper spotted in Clinic Drive, Lye. Photo: Dudley Council.
A fly-tipper spotted in Clinic Drive, Lye. Photo: Dudley Council.
A fly-tipper spotted in Clinic Drive, Lye. Photo: Dudley Council.
A fly-tipper spotted in Clinic Drive, Lye. Photo: Dudley Council.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "Fly-tipping is a blight on our borough. It costs thousands of pounds of taxpayer money each year, wastes time and resources, and damages our natural environment.

"Our specialist CCTV cameras are capable of picking up high-quality pictures for us to identify those responsible with the help of residents through our You’ve Been Shamed campaign.

"If you know anyone that we’ve spotted in these images, please get in touch. There is nowhere to hide for fly-tippers in Dudley."

To view the full gallery of fly-tippers, visit the council’s You’ve Been Shamed page.

Household waste can be disposed of safely and legally throughout the week at the Birmingham Street recycling centre in Stourbridge.

The pop-up tip on Lister Road in Dudley is also open on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Slots at either site can be booked in advance using the quick and easy online system.

