Police searching for suspected burglar who is wanted on prison recall

By Deborah Hardiman

Police have launched a hunt for a suspected burglar in connection with an incident.

Dudley Police want to speak to Paul Mainwood on suspicion of a burglary
Officers in Dudley have appealed for information on the whereabouts of Paul Mainwood on suspicion of a burglary in the town on May 14.

As a result the missing man, who has a large distinctive tattoo on his neck, is being recalled to prison.

@DudleyPolice tweeted: "The 44-year-old of no fixed address is wanted on suspicion of a burglary that took place in #Dudley earlier this month. He is also wanted on recall to prison.

"Mainwood has links to #Wednesbury, #Dudley and #Kingswinford.

"If you've seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting 20/14050/23."

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

