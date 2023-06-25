Police searching for suspected burglar who is wanted on prison recall

Officers in Dudley have appealed for information on the whereabouts of Paul Mainwood on suspicion of a burglary in the town on May 14.
As a result the missing man, who has a large distinctive tattoo on his neck, is being recalled to prison.
@DudleyPolice tweeted: "The 44-year-old of no fixed address is wanted on suspicion of a burglary that took place in #Dudley earlier this month. He is also wanted on recall to prison.
"Mainwood has links to #Wednesbury, #Dudley and #Kingswinford.
"If you've seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting 20/14050/23."
Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
