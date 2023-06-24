Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lay-by body murder case: Accused tells jury he killed friend because she wanted to die

Premium
By Lisa O'BrienBilstonCrimePublished:

A man accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in lay-by told a jury how he held a pillow over her head after she told him she had taken an overdose and wanted to die.

Jomaa Jerrare
Jomaa Jerrare

The badly burned body of Wolverhampton mother-of-one Jomaa Jerrare was found in a lay-by by officers investigating reports of a suspicious fire in Bridgnorth Road, near Perton, on August 9, 2021.

Crime
News
Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News