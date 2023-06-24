Lay-by body murder case: Accused tells jury he killed friend because she wanted to die

The badly burned body of Wolverhampton mother-of-one Jomaa Jerrare was found in a lay-by by officers investigating reports of a suspicious fire in Bridgnorth Road, near Perton, on August 9, 2021.
A man accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in lay-by told a jury how he held a pillow over her head after she told him she had taken an overdose and wanted to die.
