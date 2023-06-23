Police officers to be given vote on industrial rights following call led from inside the West Midlands

The historic decision to hold a ballot and ask its members if they want the Police Federation of England and Wales to pursue industrial rights on their behalf was taken at a recent national council meeting.

It is currently illegal for police to strike, but now being explored is what industrial rights could mean for members of the Police Federation, which is the representative body for every police officer below the rank of superintendent.

The federation was established by the Police Act 1919, to provide the police with a means of bringing their views on welfare and the efficiency of the police service to the notice of the government and to the police authorities.

The West Midlands Police Federation led the voice trying to instigate the ballot, which could have seismic repercussions for the police.

West Midlands Police Federation chair Rich Cooke said it was a "positive decision to address the disgraceful way its members are currently being treated over pay".

He added: "Police officers have no bargaining rights and no industrial rights and pay has been in decline for more than 20 years as a result.

“Our members have seen their pay fall by 20 per cent over the last two decades – even more among junior ranks who have been disproportionately affected – and that is utterly unacceptable, particularly when we are currently denied even the opportunity to negotiate our pay.

“We have called for a 17 per cent settlement this year and we wanted to make sure our members were balloted on seeking industrial rights either before the pay announcement was made this summer or urgently afterwards.

“We need to get on with it and make it count. We’re not there yet.”

Sergeant Cooke believes officers should be able to embark on strike action while maintaining a critical level of working officers to ensure public safety.

The ballot motion was proposed by the West Midlands region and backed by the Metropolitan branch.

West Midlands branch secretary Tim Rogers said: “We wanted to make sure our members were given the ability to direct the Police Federation on how it acts for them on the wholly important issue of pay and conditions.

“We are delighted that other branch boards around England and Wales have overwhelmingly supported the proposal.

“We have been forced to think the once unthinkable because of the inappropriate pay award mechanism which has delivered year after year of real pay reductions.

“Police are virtually unique in being legally barred from industrial action at the same time as having no bargaining rights whatsoever.

“There is a simple solution – give police a genuine ‘seat at the table’ and an arbitration system we can trust.”

The police service gave up its recourse to industrial action to settle disputes more than 100 years ago.

The country was thrown into turmoil between 1918 and 1919 when more than 50,000 police officers under the guidance of the National Union of Police and Prison Officers (NUPPO) went on strike after repeated calls for fair pay and work conditions in the wake of the First World War.

Eventually the government of the day backed down and promised fair pay to police officers in return for them giving up the right to strike and brought in the Police Act 1919, which also established by law the Police Federation of England and Wales.