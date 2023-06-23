Jailed: Carer fled city after grooming and sexually exploiting girl at care home

Nicole Thompson-Brown groomed and sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the care home she worked at.

Nicole Thompson-Brown was trusted to care for children, but between May and July last year she groomed and sexually abused a 16-year-old girl who resided in the care home.

Her crimes came to light after a witness saw Thompson-Brown having an argument with the girl and another child.

The concerned witness intervened after the child bravely came forward to say that her friend was in a relationship with Thompson-Brown, which was reported to police.

The 26-year-old carer fled Birmingham with the girl, driving to a friend in Portsmouth. Thankfully the friend raised the alarm and the girl was found shortly afterwards, with Thompson-Brown swiftly arrested.

The girl handed her mobile to police, which was examined by officers who found inappropriate messages from the deputy care manager, all under a false name.

The crucial evidence revealed that on multiple occasions the girl had been sexually abused at Thompson-Brown’s home address.

She also provided the girl with alcohol and drugs and allowed the girl to stay overnight with her.

Thompson-Brown, of Kelvin Way, Birmingham, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, June 16.

She was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years and will remain on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Detective Constable Stewart Garratt, of the complex child abuse department in Birmingham, led the investigation.

He said: “This was clear grooming, to provide substances and gifts, together with allowing this child shelter at her home address and then sexually exploit her.

“There were occasions where Thompson-Brown sent messages acknowledging that what she was doing was wrong and how, should anyone find out, she would go to prison. She went to great lengths to keep her behaviour concealed.

“This investigation involved all partner agencies working together – from care staff and social services to internal departments within West Midland Police – all with the same objective, to protect the child, I extend my gratitude to all involved.

“The child was so brave and courageous to speak with dedicated officers, we are fortunate to have a number of specialist officers who are trained to interview children and understand what has happened.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police added: "If you, or someone you know, has suffered abuse we will listen to you.

"We work with a number of agencies and charities who can offer support, even if you do not want to pursue a criminal conviction.