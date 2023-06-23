Notification Settings

Busted: Huge cannabis factory spread across four floors at Smethwick industrial unit

By Daniel Walton

A massive cannabis farm, with almost 900 marijuana plants spread across eight rooms, has been uncovered at a Smethwick factory unit.

Officers discovered the drug grow when conducting a raid yesterday morning
Smethwick Police uncovered the major hall after raiding the unit on Alma Street on Thursday morning.

Police entered the premises at around 10am and found the giant grow spread over eight rooms of the four-story building, all in various stages of growth.

Smethwick Police announced the seizure on Twitter, saying: "We've uncovered a significant cannabis grow in a factory unit on Alma Street in Smethwick.

"Officers went in just after 10am yesterday morning and found nearly 900 plants in eight rooms over four floors in various stages of growth."

No arrests have been made, but officers have warned that drug dealing has no space on their streets.

Smethwick Police continued: "No one was present so no arrests have been made, but they won't find anything if they come back!

"Drug dealing has no place on our streets, it fuels crime. If you suspect drug cultivation near you, contact us via Live Chat or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

