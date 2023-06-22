Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Spate of gel gun incidents force Staffordshire Police to issue warning

By Adam SmithStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Staffordshire Police are warning people not to use toy gel guns irresponsibly after a spate of incidents across the county.

Police are warning about the use of gel guns
Police are warning about the use of gel guns

Due to the toy guns' realistic appearance the force's tactical firearms unit have been called out after residents mistakenly thought they were real.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We are issuing a warning following recent incidents involving so-called toy gel guns across Staffordshire recently. Over the last two months, we have dealt with 10 incidents involving gel guns being used in an anti-social manner.

"They are typically sold as toys and are used to shoot pellets made of gel and water. Due to their appearance, we’ve had a number of reports where they have been mistaken and reported to us as actual firearms – prompting us to send armed officers to the scene to investigate."

There have also been reports people are using them to deliberately cause panic and alarm by shooting them at strangers.

Inspector Mark Burslem said: “While using these types of toy gun may seem like a bit of fun, we would like to emphasise the risk involved in using them publicly and the disruption it has caused to both the force and local communities.

“They can be easily mistaken for real firearms and are still capable of causing injury to people if they are used recklessly.

“We don’t tolerate people deliberately causing panic and alarm within our communities and those who are using them in an anti-social manner are likely to face arrest."

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News