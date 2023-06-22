Police issue appeal after Mercedes stolen from driveway of home in South Staffordshire

Officers were called to Aldridge Road, Little Aston, on June 14 following reports of a stolen car.

Just after 5am the same morning, a white Mercedes C Class was stolen from the driveway of a home by two men.

The car was driven away from the scene in the direction of Aldridge.

One of the suspects left the area on a motorbike.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help with the police investigation are asked to get in touch.

Contact Staffordshire Police through live chat on the force's website at staffordshire.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident number 359 of June 14.