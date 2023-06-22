Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police issue appeal after Mercedes stolen from driveway of home in South Staffordshire

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have issued an appeal after a car was stolen by two men in South Staffordshire.

Officers were called to Aldridge Road, Little Aston, on June 14 following reports of a stolen car.

Just after 5am the same morning, a white Mercedes C Class was stolen from the driveway of a home by two men.

The car was driven away from the scene in the direction of Aldridge.

One of the suspects left the area on a motorbike.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help with the police investigation are asked to get in touch.

Contact Staffordshire Police through live chat on the force's website at staffordshire.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident number 359 of June 14.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News