Two men arrested, one for attempted murder, after shots fired outside Birmingham bar

Two people have been arrested after shots were fired in Birmingham on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the arm during the incident on John Bright Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 3.15am as people were leaving bars in the busy area near New Street Station.

Police have now arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of a bladed article. Both remain in custody for questioning.

It comes after officers traced them to an address in Highgate following intelligence they had received.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We have set up a dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) for the public to send information directly to our detectives here.

"If people suspect something, we’d urge them to get in touch. We take all investigations involving firearms extremely seriously.

"Guns have no place on our streets. Those who use them to kill or cause fear or harm will be prosecuted with the full force of the law.

"It comes after we launched Operation Target, which sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences.

"We have increased our patrols in the city centre to provide reassurance to the public. Please speak to us if you have any concerns."

Man arrested for attempted murder and another for assisting offender after shots fired in Birmingham city centre