Woman and 15-year-old boy arrested on weapons charges after Walsall dawn raid

West Midlands Police uncovered drugs and weapons on a dawn raid

West Midlands Police arrested two people and recovered drugs, knives and ammunition after officers from the Serious Organised Crime and Exploitation (SOCEx) team executed a search warrant at a home in Mossley in Walsall.

The raid, which took place at 4am on Wednesday and was executed under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, saw a 38-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy arrested.

They were taken into custody on suspicion of the possession of offensive weapons and possession of firearms ammunition after four machetes, a flick-knife, shotgun ammunition and drugs were found.

The raid was part of Operation Target, which aims to tackle a range of serious and organised crime offences, from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.

Sergeant Neil Derry, SOCEx supervisor at Walsall LPA, said: “This is an excellent result for the team.

"We managed to take four machetes and a flick knife off the streets as well as seizing shotgun ammunition and drugs.”