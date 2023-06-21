'Erratic' M6 minibus driver handed fixed penalty following multiple calls

The "erratic" driver was handed a road side fixed penalty for his dangerous driving

Police were alerted to the driver after multiple calls from members of the public concerned over the driving.

On locating the vehicle, police say they found the man had been texting while driving along the busy motorway.

West Midlands Police's Central Motorway Police Group tweeted: "Multiple calls from members of the public driving on the M6, reporting of erratic driving by a minibus.

"Upon locating the vehicle, the reason for his manner of driving became apparent, he was texting on his handheld phone whilst driving. Roadside fixed penalty."