Three people were injured during an armed burglary

At around 7.10pm on Monday, armed intruders drove a BMW through a set of security gates at an address in Parkes Hall Road, Woodsetton, to gain entry to an address.

Three homeowners were injured in the incident, with one man's injuries being treated as serious.

Nearby residents have spoken out about the attack, expressing their shock at how close to home the incident was.

Ryan Flavell, 85, who lives on the road, said: "It's terrible, I've been living here for about 60 years and I've never seen anything like this really.

"I saw the police come down and the armed police, it was a big thing really but I didn't see any more than that. I heard that someone was hurt in it, I saw them being carried away on a stretcher, I hope they're okay. You really don't see anything like this happening around here."

A man in his 30s was seriously injured during a scuffle after the occupants were threatened and ordered to hand over cash. Two other people, including a woman in her 30s, were also injured in the incident, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Serena Lewis, 42, another resident of the area, said: "I heard all the commotion from down the road, it was chaos. When the police turned up I knew something bad had happened though.

"It is horrible to hear, it makes you scared to live in this area. It's not a bad area, but it does terrify you, there is way too much of this stuff going on these days."

A gun was also recovered after the incident and will be forensically examined.

Jason Harding, 28, of Parkes Hall Road, said: "I saw the lights first, I think it was something after 7pm. It's terrible really being at that time, like that's still daytime really.

"I don't know what it was all about, but you don't really get that much trouble around here, it's shocking really."

A suspect has been detained and will be questioned in due course.

Detective inspector Dean Kett, from Dudley CID, said: "We're in the early stages of our investigation into what was a terrifying situation.

"At this stage, we don't believe anything was taken and we're working to identify a group of men who we understand fled in the BMW. We know this will cause concern within the community and we'll be stepping up reassurance patrols in the area."