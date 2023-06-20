Four teenagers charged with robberies at Wolverhampton Bus Station

The youngsters, aged 13, 14, 15 and 17, were arrested and charged following incidents on December 19 last year.

The 15-year old is charged with two counts of robbery and an assault with intent to commit robbery and the 14-year-old with two robberies, whilst the 17 and 13-year-olds were both charged with a single count of robbery.

They will appear at Wolverhampton Youth Court on July 19 and are on police bail with strict conditions.