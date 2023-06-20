Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four teenagers charged with robberies at Wolverhampton Bus Station

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Four teenagers have been charged with robbery in connection with offences at Wolverhampton Bus Station.

The youngsters, aged 13, 14, 15 and 17, were arrested and charged following incidents on December 19 last year.

The 15-year old is charged with two counts of robbery and an assault with intent to commit robbery and the 14-year-old with two robberies, whilst the 17 and 13-year-olds were both charged with a single count of robbery.

They will appear at Wolverhampton Youth Court on July 19 and are on police bail with strict conditions.

A spokesman said robbery remains a priority for Wolverhampton Police and officers are committed to bringing those involved in these types of crime before the court.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News