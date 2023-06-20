Seven members of the same family convicted for violent disorder

BP garage staff reported the incident to police

After a three week trial at Wolverhampton Mohammed Tazabar, 42, his brother Mohammed Zaber Snr, 46, and nephew Mohammed Tariq, 25 fought Zishaan Hussain, 27, cousins, Mohammed Husnain, Mohammed Zain, 21, and Asim Hussain, 25, were all found guilty.

However, two defendants, one from each group, Mohammed Zaber Jnr, 28, and Assad Junaid, 28, were cleared of violent disorder by jurors.

The bloody melee was caught on CCTV with the court shown footage of the men using fire extinguishers, traffic cones and a snooker cue as weapons at BP garage, in Pedmore Road, Lye near Stourbridge on February 24, 2019.

Drivers of two cars could be seen exchanging words before squaring up with each other, then two other cars turned up and all hell broke loose.

Punches were thrown and blows exchanged with various weapons being brandished.

Petrol station staff reported various injuries sustained in the fight to emergency services.

All of the men stayed at the scene until West Midlands Police arrived and immediately began questioning their role.

Prosecuting barrister Miss Sarah Slater explained the fighting was down to a long running feud between members of the same family tree.

She said: "All are members of the same extended family, but do not appear to get on. There is a long standing dispute between them over time and between these two sections.

"Both sides of the dispute are cousins or step cousins."

During the defence in the case the root cause of the feud was revealed as a land dispute in Pakistan.