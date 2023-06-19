Two dealers from Wolverhampton jailed as major drugs line is closed down in the city

Hassan Kazmi has been jailed for 11 years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Dealer Hassan Kazmi was identified as the line holder of the 'H' line which supplied heroin and cocaine to hundreds of users in the city.

It carried out business daily, operating between 9am and 9pm, with Kazmi having sole control of it, while his co-defendant Sanjeev Virdi was a street runner who met with their customers.

Acting on intelligence, officers executed a drugs warrant at a flat in Grafton Court on November 11, 2020 and found £2,000 worth of class A drugs, as well as drugs paraphernalia and £2,000 cash.

When police subsequently searched Kazmi's home in Fawdry Street, Whitmore Reans, a mobile phone was seized and digital forensics later showed that it was being used as the 'H' drugs line.

Virdi was later arrested in Wolverhampton on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and several hundreds of pounds of class A drugs were also seized as well as a number of mobile phones.

Sanjeev Virdi has been jailed for four years and eight months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Forensic analysis later revealed that Kazmi was in direct contact with all of them and more detailed analysis showed that in a three-month period the line received more than 70,000 calls and texts.

Kazmi, aged 29, of Fawdry Street, Whitmore Reans, was jailed for 11 years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine at Wolverhampton Crown Court on June 9.

Virdi, 48, of Maxwell Road, Wolverhampton was jailed for four years and eight months for the same offence.

DC Thomas Reece of Force CID, said: "We've broken up a sophisticated crime group headed by Kazmi, who allowed others to carry and store drugs on his behalf in an attempt to evade capture.

"Virdi played a lesser role, reflected by his sentence, but both men were part of an operation which supplied hundreds of users and is now out of operation."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police added: "We can't win the fight against drugs alone. If you have information about dealing or drug use please contact us via Live Chat on our website at westmidlands.police.co.uk.

"If you would like support from agencies in your local area, you can search for them by visiting the Impact Pathways website.