Rogue trader must pay £10,000 for shoddy work on Brierley Hill home

Mr Tahir Ahmed from Birmingham was sentenced at Walsall Magistrates' Court.

Dudley Council’s trading standards brought the case against Mr Tahir Ahmed from Birmingham, trading as Rock Builders, for work undertaken in 2019.

Mr Ahmed was appointed by a trusting Dudley borough resident to build a single-story extension and costed the work at £25,000.

Ahmed was told to build the extension off foundations that had been built previously and approved by Dudley Council’s building control, but he instead used a newly dug foundation that he built himself.

The 44-year-old then lied to the homeowner, claiming that new foundations and wall had been passed by building control when they had not, and demanded a payment of £6,000 for this work.

The homeowner later found out that the work carried out by Mr Ahmed did not comply with regulations and had not been approved.

Sadly, the resident had previously been a victim of another rogue builder for the same work.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, said: "We have once again proven that we will not hesitate to act against rogue traders who fail to meet their obligations, and we are very pleased with Friday’s verdict.

"This is an upsetting case that has had a huge impact on an honest and trusting borough resident.

"Dudley Council’s trading standards continues to stand against rogue traders, and we would encourage anyone with serious concerns about work done to their home to get in touch as we are here to help."

Mr Ahmed was sentenced at Walsall Magistrates' Court and pleaded guilty to one charge of contravening Professional Diligence under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

He was given a suspended sentence, fined £1,400, and ordered to pay £6,000 in compensation to the resident. He also faces a £127 victim surcharge as well as £2,500 to Dudley Council for its costs.