Police are appealing for information over the theft.

Bridgnorth Police Community Support Officer Mandy Leek said that the incident had take place in the town on Friday.

She said: "We are appealing for information after a blue Ford Transit van BT57 APO was stolen without keys from the lay-by on the Cankhorn underneath the Bridgnorth Bypass bridge.

"This happened on Friday, June 16, at approximately 10.15pm without keys.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of this vehicle or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and saw or heard anything suspicious.

"We are also encouraging the community to call us on 101 if they see anyone acting suspiciously around a vehicle."

People can contact the police using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00592_I_16062023.