Man charged after gun and ammunition found at Birmingham address

Officers executed a warrant and found a revolver and bullets at a building in Henshaw Road, Small Heath, on Friday evening.
Fezhan Ali, 24, was arrested and has since been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and having ammunition.
He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday where he was remanded ahead of a further hearing at Crown Court on July 17.
It comes as part of Operation Target, which has been launched by West Midlands Police in an effort to target serious offences such as drug dealing, burglary, cyber-crime and fraud.
#CHARGED | We've charged a man after recovering a gun and ammunition from an address in Small Heath, Birmingham.— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) June 19, 2023
