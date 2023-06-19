Notification Settings

Man charged after gun and ammunition found at Birmingham address

By Isabelle Parkin

A man has been charged by police after a gun and ammunition were discovered at an address in Birmingham.

A gun and ammunition were recovered at the address in Small Heath

Officers executed a warrant and found a revolver and bullets at a building in Henshaw Road, Small Heath, on Friday evening.

Fezhan Ali, 24, was arrested and has since been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and having ammunition.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday where he was remanded ahead of a further hearing at Crown Court on July 17.

It comes as part of Operation Target, which has been launched by West Midlands Police in an effort to target serious offences such as drug dealing, burglary, cyber-crime and fraud.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

