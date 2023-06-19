Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after car key thefts in Tipton

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the offences

Two cars were stolen from the Oxford Way area in the early hours of Sunday morning, with attempts made at six other addresses.

A 28-year-old man was arrested from his home address in Wolverhampton on Sunday afternoon, with one of the stolen cars found nearby.

West Midlands Police officers used quick-time CCTV to track down the suspect.

A spokesman for the force said: "We've got a suspected car key burglar in custody after a spate of offences around Tipton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"We know that having a vehicle stolen has such an impact on our daily lives and worse is knowing an intruder has been in our homes, so we are determined to crack down vehicle theft."