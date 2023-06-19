Notification Settings

Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after car key thefts in Tipton

By Isabelle Parkin

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a series of car key thefts around Tipton.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the offences
Two cars were stolen from the Oxford Way area in the early hours of Sunday morning, with attempts made at six other addresses.

A 28-year-old man was arrested from his home address in Wolverhampton on Sunday afternoon, with one of the stolen cars found nearby.

West Midlands Police officers used quick-time CCTV to track down the suspect.

A spokesman for the force said: "We've got a suspected car key burglar in custody after a spate of offences around Tipton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"We know that having a vehicle stolen has such an impact on our daily lives and worse is knowing an intruder has been in our homes, so we are determined to crack down vehicle theft."

For information about how to make your vehicle more secure, visit west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/theft-motor-vehicle.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

